Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain transfer news: Birmingham interested in former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder currently at Besiktas
Birmingham are interested in signing Besiktas midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Besiktas are willing to let the 32-year-old leave on a free transfer; the former Arsenal and Liverpool player has 35 England caps to his name; Birmingham want to utilise his experience in English football
Monday 18 August 2025 13:40, UK
Birmingham City are interested in signing former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Besiktas are understood to be ready to let the 32-year-old leave on a free, despite having a year remaining on his contract.
Sky Sports News understands Birmingham are keen to utilise his experience in English football, as they look to achieve back-to-back promotions and reach the Premier League.
- EFL live on Sky Sports picks confirmed until January 5
- Watch your EFL team at least 20 times in 2025/26 with Sky Sports+
- Got Sky? Watch your EFL team on the Sky Sports app
- Not got Sky? Stream your EFL team with no contract
Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has 35 England caps, joined Besiktas from Liverpool two summers ago.
He has gone on to make 44 appearances for the Turkish side across all competitions, scoring five goals and adding one assist.
Birmingham have taken four points from their first two Championship games, having won the League One title last season.
Birmingham's incoming so far...
Kyogo Furuhashi - Rennes, £10m
Kanya Fujimoto - Gil Vicente, undisclosed
Bright Osayi-Samuel - Fenerbahce, undisclosed
Marvin Ducksch - Werder Bremen, undisclosed
Demarai Gray - Al Ettifaq, undisclosed
Tommy Doyle - Wolves, loan
Eiran Cashin - Brighton, loan
James Beadle - Brighton, loan
Alfons Sampsted - FC Twente, undisclosed
Taylor Gardner-Hickman - Bristol City, undisclosed