Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain transfer news: Birmingham interested in former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder currently at Besiktas

Birmingham City are interested in signing former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Besiktas are understood to be ready to let the 32-year-old leave on a free, despite having a year remaining on his contract.

Sky Sports News understands Birmingham are keen to utilise his experience in English football, as they look to achieve back-to-back promotions and reach the Premier League.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has 35 England caps, joined Besiktas from Liverpool two summers ago.

He has gone on to make 44 appearances for the Turkish side across all competitions, scoring five goals and adding one assist.

Birmingham have taken four points from their first two Championship games, having won the League One title last season.

Birmingham's incoming so far...

Kyogo Furuhashi - Rennes, £10m

Kanya Fujimoto - Gil Vicente, undisclosed

Bright Osayi-Samuel - Fenerbahce, undisclosed

Marvin Ducksch - Werder Bremen, undisclosed

Demarai Gray - Al Ettifaq, undisclosed

Tommy Doyle - Wolves, loan

Eiran Cashin - Brighton, loan

James Beadle - Brighton, loan

Alfons Sampsted - FC Twente, undisclosed

Taylor Gardner-Hickman - Bristol City, undisclosed