Jay Stansfield interview: Birmingham City's rise, his price tag and the Blues' new stadium

Jay Stansfield admits there is only one club he would have dropped into League One for at the start of last season.

And he is very glad that he did.

"I built a strong connection with the fans when I came here on loan," the Birmingham City forward tells Sky Sports.

"I fell in love with the club and I've not looked back since. To be accepted by a fanbase like Birmingham straight away is massive for a young player. Hearing fans cheer your name gives huge encouragement."

It helped as well of course, that Birmingham City is one of the most promising projects in the EFL, with owners determined to drive the club forward.

But initial missteps from the hierarchy meant they had to take a step back first, with relegation in 2023/24 from the Championship, when Stansfield was on loan at the club.

Still, he scored 12 goals that season, with his work-rate and endeavour in attack also helping win over the support at St Andrew's.

The fans were desperate for him to come back, and Birmingham City waved the chequebook big time to get him. An initial £15m was spent, obliterating the previous transfer record in League One.

You felt like it was in part a statement of intent from chairman Tom Wagner, but also in part an apology for taking them into the third tier in the first place.

Stansfield saw beyond the fall and thought only about the potential rise.

"I learned a lot with the club in League One," he says. "It's a great club and, as a player, you want to be involved in where this club is going.

"I'm lucky to be able to put the blue shirt on every week and play somewhere I love."

'There was a lot of attention about the fee, but that's out of my control'

Naturally, with big signings comes big attention and big expectation.

Stansfield has been something of the poster boy for the new Birmingham era, but he feels he embraced the challenge well - scoring 19 goals in 37 games to help fire the Blues to the League One title and a record points total.

"When I moved back to Birmingham there was a lot of media attention and opinions about the fee, but that's out of my control," he says.

"From a young age you just dream of being a footballer. Learning to deal with that is part of football. You have to focus on yourself, not outside opinion. I've learned a lot and got better with time.

"For a young player to come to a massive club and get that exposure is huge. It's helped me develop as a player and as a person, taking leadership in the dressing room and off the pitch.

"There's still a lot more to do. I've enjoyed being that sort of figure, but there are lots of big players in this team and plenty of help. I'm really enjoying it."

'Everything that was promised has been put in place'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Birmingham City's new plans to build a 62,000-seater stadium within five years. Blues chairman Tom Wagner shares more

The club itself is growing fast, and with every week it feels like there is an exciting new development. After years of what felt like decay at Birmingham City, the new ownership have reinvigorated things off the pitch, improving the current stadium and facilities at the training ground.

"It's a great place to come into every day," Stansfield says. "The facilities are top level and that brings the best out of the players.

"When I first got the call about Birmingham and the project was laid out, there was no looking back. Everything that was promised has been put in place.

"There's big expectation, but the club is moving in the right direction and it's a privilege to wear the badge every week."

Speaking of moving in the right direction, there was also the recent announcement of the new 'Birmingham City Powerhouse' stadium, with 62,000 seats. Bigger than Anfield, the Emirates and the Etihad.

It is set to open in 2029, and while Stansfield feels it will, in part, be sad to leave St Andrew's, he also hopes to be a part of the club when they walk out there for the first time.

"The noise at St Andrew's is special," he says. "We get 28,000 every week making unbelievable noise. Even away they're incredible.

"To think we could have an even bigger stadium with more fans is exciting. I can't wait to walk out in front of everyone in a huge new ground. It will be great for the city and community, not just the football."

'We're finding our feet now and clicking together as a team'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stansfield scored the opening goal at St Andrew's in the first match of the new Championship season

Some element of reality is needed, however. Birmingham are currently outside of the play-offs in the Championship as a newly-promoted club.

But there have been real improvements in recent weeks, particularly at home. Stansfield has scored eight goals already and, in such an open league, anything feels possible.

"There's a lot of expectation around the club at the moment, so for us it's about going out, doing our best and playing our football," he says.

"We've done that really well. We've had results we haven't been pleased with, but that's part of the Championship. We're finding our feet now and clicking together as a team and hopefully it continues."

For it all to really click at Birmingham, they will need to get to the Premier League. That is Stansfield's dream.

"I had a taste of it at Fulham, making my debut, which was special for me and my family," he recalls.

"Then the next day pretty much I went on loan to Exeter! So you have to switch your mindset quickly. You can't get too high or too low.

"I'm in a good place now at a great club with big ambitions. The owners have faith in me to deliver each week. I'm looking forward to hopefully being back in the Premier League soon."