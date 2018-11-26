Max Power red card rescinded after successful Sunderland appeal

0:50 Sunderland midfielder Max Power received his third straight red card in 13 games against Walsall, here's a look back at his previous dismissals Sunderland midfielder Max Power received his third straight red card in 13 games against Walsall, here's a look back at his previous dismissals

Max Power has won his appeal against the red card shown to him during Saturday’s League One fixture against Walsall.

Power was sent off for the third time this season after a tackle on Liam Kinsella in the first half at the Banks's Stadium but Sunderland manager Jack Ross offered a staunch defence of his player post-match.

The 25-year-old was due to face a five-game ban if the appeal was dismissed by a FA regulatory commission but instead the midfielder will be free to feature for the Black Cats against Barnsley on Tuesday.

"First and foremost I'm pleased for Max," said Ross.

"I was fairly passionate in my opinion on it post-match, and nothing's changed in that respect, so I'm grateful that those who have looked at the appeal at the FA have seen it in the same light.

"Max is a strong character and he's entirely determined to be successful here, but I imagine this will just give him that extra little bit of motivation to prove to people why he's at this club."

Power has already missed seven games this term following previous dismissals against Oxford and Bradford but speaking earlier on Monday after appealing the decision, Ross was adamant Power had not deserved to be sent off.

Ross said: "For me I have just got to really trust the integrity and the expertise of the [people that view it because I can't see how it meets any of the criteria for the red card for serious foul play."