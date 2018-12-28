Didier N'Dong to join Guingamp after Ligue 1 club agree Sunderland compensation

Sunderland's Didier N'Dong will move to Ligue 1 in January

Guingamp have agreed a deal in principle with Sunderland to sign their former midfielder Didier N'Dong.

The French Ligue 1 club have confirmed the imminent arrival of the 24-year-old Gabon international, who had his contract terminated by the Wearside club earlier this year.

Despite doing so, Sunderland confirmed they would be due compensation from any club he would join in the future.

N'Dong moved to the Stadium of Light in a £13.6m from FC Lorient in 2016 and was part of the side that suffered successive relegations to the second and third tiers.

He was on loan at Premier League Watford at the end of last season but did not make a single appearance.

Sunderland were subsequently in dispute with N'Dong after he failed to report for pre-season training and served him notice of their intention to terminate his deal.

They later confirmed that "as of October 8, 2018, he is no longer an employee of the club" after agreeing to part ways on "amicable terms".