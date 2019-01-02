Max Power joins Sunderland on permanent deal until 2021

Max Power has agreed to join Sunderland on a permanent deal until 2021

Sunderland have completed the signing of Max Power on a permanent transfer from Wigan.

Power initially joined Sunderland on loan in August and has gone on to make 22 appearances for the club this season in all competitions.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who began his career with Tranmere Rovers, has now agreed a deal to join Sunderland on a permanent deal until the summer of 2021.

Jack Ross' side are currently third in Sky Bet League One behind Portsmouth and Luton.

The Black Cats next face Charlton at The Valley on Saturday.