Joey Barton says Sunderland celebrated equaliser against Fleetwood like they won the World Cup

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton said Sunderland celebrated their equaliser on Tuesday as if they had won the World Cup.

Max Power scored with virtually the last kick of the game, seven minutes into second-half injury time, to cancel out Barrie McKay's opener and earn Sunderland a 1-1 draw at home to Fleetwood Town.

Former Newcastle midfielder Barton complained about the length of injury time, Sunderland's tactics, and ridiculed the promotion-chasing side for over-celebrating a point against "the mighty Fleetwood Town".

"We're a miles better team than them in my opinion when it comes to passing the ball, we've seen that in the build-up," Barton said after the game.

"They'd absolutely drenched the pitch all day, because they're scared of little old Fleetwood Town coming and outplaying them.

"They've gone to hoof-ball. Credit to them, Max Power's gambled and they've got the goal.

"So it was very, very interesting as a former Newcastle player to see Sunderland, who were in the Premier League three years ago, celebrate like they'd won the World Cup final, having scored an equaliser in stoppage time against the mighty Fleetwood Town."

Sunderland are fourth, three points off the automatic promotion places in League One, while Fleetwood are just outside the play-off places, level on points with sixth-placed Peterborough.