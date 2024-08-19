Sunderland: How head coach Regis Le Bris has inspired dream start to Championship season

It is still very early days, but what a start it has been for Sunderland under Regis Le Bris.

Two games, two wins, and the only team in the Championship yet to concede a goal. It is light and day from the miserable second half to last season.

After so much upheaval in the dugout, Le Bris had the bonus of a full pre-season with his squad, and it is showing so far. The freshness and brightness of his side was evident in the 4-0 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

'A breath of fresh air'

"He's been a breath of fresh air," Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts told Sky Sports of the Frenchman.

"He's brought new ideas and a different way of thinking and playing.

"We've had a bit of time to adapt to that in pre-season, because it's always hard when a manager joins during the season.

"But in pre-season they can get us in and get across what they want in terms of style and a gameplan.

"Coming in halfway through the season is never good for a manager and especially for the players, because you suddenly have to learn different things and change your approach.

"It's definitely a positive for us as he came in really early.

"He's very stipulated in what he wants, and that clarity is good because it brings us confidence.

"But within the structure there is also a lot of freedom for players like me and Jack [Clarke], to do what we can do.

"He's a very positive manager, and a very thorough manager. A lot of players need that, especially the younger ones we have here. You need that guidance and support.

"He's also really light-hearted and a great character to get on with."

A striker who scores goals!

One of the most telling contributions on Sunday at the Stadium of Light were the two goals of Eliezer Mayenda.

That double meant the 19-year-old has already scored as many goals as any recognised striker managed for Sunderland last season.

It is a position where they have been horribly lacking since for more than two years, and Le Bris himself was incredibly complimentary of the young forward.

“It’s really a good example for all the team,” said Sunderland’s head coach.

Image: Sunderland's Eliezer Mayenda celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game

“He wasn’t a starter last season but he still wants to improve. He has many qualities but he is still young, every day during the training session and after the games he played, he wanted to find the little details he can improve on. Today was the reward for him.

“I think there are two positions on the pitch where it is heavy to play - in goal and No 9. Because the pressure, the expectation, is very high.

“For a young boy like Eliezer, today was for sure a great experience. We also know that we need to repeat and this is the most difficult thing as a No 9 and for other positions on the pitch.

“I’m happy for him because he works hard, he’s very clear in the part of the games that he needs to improve. He’s always sharing ideas with the coaches and his team-mates and in the end he improves. This is a good example for all the team.”

A break-out season for Bellingham?

Throw into the mix Jobe Bellingham, who impressed in spells last season but tired badly in the second half of the campaign after being overplayed and shifted all over the pitch.

Le Bris has a plan for the 18-year-old, who has also recently signed a new contract at the club.

"For me, at the moment, Jobe is a midfielder who can play as a second striker but a midfielder in possession," said the Sunderland boss.

"I think this is his best position and I think the team will be better all round with Jobe in that position. The strikers available at the moment are improving."

Keeping hold of Clarke key

The slight elephant in the room is the future of Jack Clarke, who has been linked with a switch to the Premier League before the end of the month.

Losing the 23-year-old would be a major blow to Sunderland. While he would command a large fee, he would be virtually irreplaceable in the short-term in terms of the quality he provides from that left side.

Should he still be at the club come September, then the sky could well be the limit for this young, exciting side.