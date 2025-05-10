Jobe Bellingham transfer: Borussia Dortmund interested in signing Sunderland midfielder

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland, according to Sky in Germany.

Dortmund bosses, including managing director Lars Ricken and head coach Niko Kovac, were in England on Wednesday, where negotiations are understood to have taken place.

Jobe Bellingham is under contract at Sunderland until 2028.

Dortmund signed Jobe's older brother Jude Bellingham from Birmingham in 2020. He spent three years in Germany before moving to Real Madrid.

Jobe Bellingham has four goals and three assists in 40 appearances for Sunderland this season and started in their 2-1 first-leg play-off semi-final victory over Coventry on Friday.

The second leg takes place on May 13 at the Stadium of Light, live on Sky Sports.

Bellingham on 'calm' Le Bris

In February, Bellingham spoke to Sky Sports about the impact of Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris, whose "calm" approach has benefitted both the players and supporters.

"I definitely realised quite early on that he was really calculated in his work and he likes to analyse and he gives you a lot of feedback, which is really good as a player because you want to know where you stand," Bellingham said.

"You want to know, for me anyway, how you can improve and get better all the time. He's a really calming figure to have on the touchline as well. Probably a contrast to the fans in the stadium, but he's really calm, which gives us a lot of freedom as young players to express ourselves."

The Bellingham name has left an indelible mark on the Championship.

England's second tier is where Jude made his name and the league forged the global superstar we see before us today.

But that doesn't mean that there isn't space for one more Bellingham to write their name into the history books and carve out a journey of their own.

Being Jude's younger brother comes with the temptation from others to draw comparisons and set an unachievable benchmark for success, which can prove overwhelming for even the very best.

However, the stage is set for the Championship to crown a new star - and now Borussia Dortmund are taking an interest.

Jobe Bellingham is Next Up.