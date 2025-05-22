Regis Le Bris: The understated Sunderland head coach who has reconnected the team with their fans

'Understated' is the word to describe the man who leads Sunderland.

'Limited fanfare' the perfect way to describe the announcement of Regis Le Bris' arrival last summer.

But to say he hit the ground running and quickly became a hero at the Stadium of Light would be an understatement. It is easy to forget now that Sunderland led the way for most of the first third of the season, and until mid-February's defeat to Leeds were still among the sides competing for automatic promotion.

Le Bris took a club that meandered through last season and gave them direction, discipline and tactical nous and resolve. It is a young side, but they do not play like a young side.

There is flexibility there as well. They can play with the ball, or they can work without it - as they showed in the two legs of the semi-final against Coventry City.

Despite finishing above the Sky Blues in the table, Sunderland went into that tie almost as underdogs after their finish to the season.

But the game plan was spot on, the five defeats leading into the first leg not impacting upon Le Bris or his side in the slightest.

Le Bris: The team has reconnected club with its fans

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris on Sky Sports:

"This club is massive, not just because of its history, but also because of the deep connection it has with its fanbase.

"The club has endured years of struggle, which is something many clubs go through. But this season, we had the chance to bring some positive emotions.

"And it's not only about the results. It's also about our style of play, the type of players we have in the squad, and the many qualities they've shown. The togetherness of the team has been incredibly important.

"The players needed a couple of days to recover after [the semi-final]. The end of the game was absolutely outstanding. The connection with our fans made it all the more special.

"Our focus remains on maintaining the same process, staying connected to our game plan, being ready for the intensity Sheffield United will bring, and managing the challenges they pose. At the same time, we believe in our own strengths."

An understand inspiration at the Stadium of Light

Sky Sports EFL editor Simeon Gholam:

"I've interviewed Regis Le Bris a couple of times this season and there is undoubtedly an air of Unai Emery about him. The comparison comes from the fact that, just like the Aston Villa boss, it is impossible to imagine him thinking about, planning for or discussing anything but football.

"I asked him at the back end of last year if he is able to relax and enjoy himself away from the all-consuming job of being a head coach, and the idea seemed to perplex him. 'It is my passion' was the response. He lives and breathes it. In that regard, he fits in on Wearside perfectly.

"But, amid the tactical brain and the desire to entertain, there is also a pragmatism rooted within him. That was shown in the wins over Coventry, where he was happy to cede possession and play 'ugly' to get the job done. It is that side that should bode well for him going forward."

How Sunderland reached the final

Tactical preview: How the sides compare

Don Goodman on the Sky Sports EFL play-off preview show:

"These are two of the more versatile, flexible coaches who are comfortable using different systems depending on their opponents.

"Sunderland have used the 4-4-2 more consistently throughout the season, while Sheffield United have turned to it more recently, and with greater success.

"Looking at a broader season comparison between the two teams, the league table shows there was a 14-point difference. In essence, that gap is really 16 points when you account for the two Sheffield United were deducted. But when you look at the underlying metrics, there isn't much separating the sides."

Sunderland's play-off record

1986/87 Division Two (second tier) - Lost in semis and relegated to Div 3

1989/90 Division Two (second tier) - Lost in final

1997/98 Division One (second tier) - Lost in final

2003/04 Division One (second tier) - Lost in semi-final

2018/19 League One - Lost in final

2020/21 League One - Lost in semi-final

2021/22 League One - WON

2022/23 Championship - Lost in semi-final

2024/25 Championship - Final*

Fan view: Win would draw line under worst Sunderland era in history

Gavin Henderson, Roker Report

"This season has been amazing - watching the youngest squad in the division grow before our very eyes, scoring some of the most outrageous goals I've ever seen a Sunderland team score in the process, has been a genuine joy.

"Regis Le Bris has made me fall in love with Sunderland even harder than I already did, providing us with some unbelievable moments that no supporter will ever forget.

"It's not over yet, though. Whether or not we are promoted won't define this team, but managing to get back to the Premier League after eight years away would officially draw a line under the worst period in the club's history.

"Potentially there is greatness awaiting some of these young mavericks, and I for one think that they're more than capable of getting the job done at Wembley Stadium."

But could they survive in the Premier League?

It is the question that has become more and more prevalent in recent seasons, as the gap between the top two flights has seemingly grown larger and larger.

The last six teams to be promoted have gone straight down, in most cases without much of a fight. But could Sunderland last in the Premier League? It is hard to say, really.

The squad is light right now, and investment will not be enormous. There are also likely to be key departures. Jobe Bellingham has been linked with a move away, while 17-year-old Chris Rigg - although his influence has diminished as the season has gone on - has his suitors.

The spending would have to be incredibly savvy, but for a club who were barely even considered among the contenders for promotion at the start of the season, to even be there at all is a remarkable achievement in itself.

