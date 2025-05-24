Regis Le Bris: The understated head coach who has reconnected Sunderland with their fans

'Understated' is the word to describe the man who has led Sunderland back to the Premier League.

'Limited fanfare' the perfect way to have described the announcement of Regis Le Bris as the new head coach at the Stadium of Light last summer.

But to say he hit the ground running and quickly became a hero at the Stadium of Light would be an understatement.

Le Bris took a club that meandered through last season and gave them direction, discipline and tactical nous, and resolve. It is a young side, but they did not play like a young side as they worked their way back to the top flight.

And they showed that in how they battled from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Wembley to seal their return to the Premier League after eight years away.

From 'Reggie Who?' to Mackem folklore

Sky Sports News' North East reporter Keith Downie:

"When Sunderland surprisingly appointed Frenchman Regis Le Bris last summer, nearly all outside observers and Sunderland fans alike asked 'Reggie who?'

"Now as Sunderland return to the Premier League after a painful eight years away, Le Bris is a name that will go down in Mackem folklore - as the man to rightfully lead the Black Cats back to where they belong.

"Ironically Le Bris in English means 'The Breakage'. But it's the moulding of an underperforming squad of players together that the 49-year-old can be most proud of.

"He's taken a team that finished 16th in last season's Championship back to the top flight by the most dramatic way possible. A last-minute winner over Coventry in the play-off semi-final in front of a raucous Stadium of Light, followed by Wembley glory in front of a global audience.

"Le Bris is suddenly a name to be respected; one that on Wearside is now revered. He's a humble and unassuming guy, but he's got a tune out of a group of players left battered and bruised the previous season under Michael Beale.

"Le Bris' tactical nous and in-game management is there for all to see. He's also signed well - bringing in the likes of Shakhtar Donetsk's Wilson Isidor and Enzo Le Fee on loan from Roma. But it's his work with the existing squad that's been most impressive. He's let them do their thing. Given them confidence to express themselves without complicating things too much.

"It might have taken 10 managerial appointments since Premier League relegation to get it right, but Sunderland finally have a man who has broken, if you pardon the pun, the mould."

An understand inspiration at the Stadium of Light

Image: Le Bris lifts the trophy following the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium

Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam:

"I've interviewed Regis Le Bris a couple of times this season and there is undoubtedly an air of Unai Emery about him. The comparison comes from the fact that, just like the Aston Villa boss, it is impossible to imagine him thinking about, planning for or discussing anything but football.

"I asked him at the back end of last year if he is able to relax and enjoy himself away from the all-consuming job of being a head coach, and the idea seemed to perplex him. 'It is my passion' was the response. He lives and breathes it. In that regard, he fits in on Wearside perfectly.

"But, amid the tactical brain and the desire to entertain, there is also a pragmatism rooted within him. That was shown in the play-offs, when he was happy to play 'ugly' to get the job done.

"It is that side that gives Sunderland a slither of hope heading into the Premier League. And knowing how he works, that preparation may well start tonight."

How Sunderland sealed promotion

Sunderland's play-off record

1986/87 Division Two (second tier) - Lost in semis and relegated to Div 3

1989/90 Division Two (second tier) - Lost in final

1997/98 Division One (second tier) - Lost in final

2003/04 Division One (second tier) - Lost in semi-final

2018/19 League One - Lost in final

2020/21 League One - Lost in semi-final

2021/22 League One - WON

2022/23 Championship - Lost in semi-final

2024/25 Championship - WON

Fan view: Promotion draws line under worst Sunderland era in history

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Watson scores in stoppage-time to send Sunderland back to the Premier League

Gavin Henderson, Roker Report

"What a season. Watching the youngest squad in the division grow before our very eyes, scoring some of the most outrageous goals I've ever seen a Sunderland team score in the process. It's been a genuine joy.

"Regis Le Bris has made me fall in love with Sunderland even harder than I already did, providing us with some unbelievable moments that no supporter will ever forget.

"Winning or losing the final would never have defined this team, but managing to get back to the Premier League after eight years away has officially drawn a line under the worst period in the club's history.

"Potentially there is greatness awaiting some of these young mavericks, and I for one think a lot of them could be more than capable of competing in the top flight."

But can they survive in the Premier League?

Image: Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham kisses the trophy following the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium

It is the question that has become more and more prevalent in recent seasons, as the gap between the top two flights has seemingly grown larger and larger.

The last six teams to be promoted have gone straight down, in most cases without much of a fight. But could Sunderland last in the Premier League? It is hard to say, really.

The squad is light right now, and investment won't be enormous. There are also likely to be key departures. Jobe Bellingham has been linked with a move away, while 17-year-old Chris Rigg - although his influence has diminished as the season has gone on - has his suitors. Tommy Watson, the Wembley match-winner, has already signed for Brighton.

The spending would have to be incredibly savvy, but for a club who were barely even considered among the contenders for promotion at the start of the season, to even be there at all is a remarkable achievement in itself.