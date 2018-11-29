Curtis Davies set for long spell out for Derby with Achilles injury
By Lyall Thomas
Last Updated: 29/11/18 4:15pm
Derby defender Curtis Davies is set for a lengthy spell out with an Achilles injury.
The 33-year-old centre-back was stretchered off in the 2-1 defeat at Stoke on Wednesday in only his third start of an injury-ravaged season.
Absolutely gutted to be set for an extended spell on the sidelines. I’ve been here before and I’m ready to put in the work to come back stronger💪🏽 Thanks for all the messages. I’ll see the specialist tomorrow to determine the severity of the injury and the potential length of time I will be out.#DCFC #DCFCFans 🐏 Also I want to say fair play to the Stoke players that came to see me and wish me well. With all the heat and emotions of the game, it was nice to see the human element was still there 👍🏽👏🏽 #SCFC
Davies, who joined the Rams from Hull nearly 18 months ago, said he does not yet know how long he will be out for but will see a specialist on Friday.
"Absolutely gutted to be set for an extended spell on the sidelines," he said on Twitter and Instagram.
"I've been here before and I'm ready to put in the work to come back stronger. I'll see the specialist tomorrow to determine the severity of the injury and the potential length of time I'll be out."
Davies started on the opening day as new boss Frank Lampard got off to a victory at Reading, but was ruled out for two months with a hamstring problem immediately afterwards.
He returned against Sheffield United on October 20 and then played against Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday, but will miss yet more games and Lampard said "it didn't look good" after he came off against their Midlands rivals.
"It's an Achilles injury, which doesn't sound good and it didn't look good," Lampard said.
"I fear that a little bit, but I don't know the severity of it. I wouldn't want to put any time or date on it, but we will assess it over the next day or so and we will see."