Derby boss Frank Lampard says referee Keith Stroud got penalty call wrong

Frank Lampard says referee Keith Stroud got a penalty call wrong during Derby's goalless draw against Nottingham Forest and his side should have been awarded a spot-kick.

The incident came early in the game when Tendayi Darikwa's high challenge brought down Tom Lawrence in the box in the 19th minute, but Stroud waved away the claims.

It was a decision that did not sit well with Derby manager Lampard, who said it was a "simple" penalty that was missed by the officials.

"It was a well-fought game. The quality was slightly down from both teams but the effort was absolute and everyone gave everything," he told Sky Sports.

"The only person who I thought had a bad night was the referee, because he missed a blatant penalty that would have put us in the lead and changed a tight game. I defend referees big time because I understand the pace of the game, but that was the most simple penalty you can give and he got it wrong.

"It was never going to be an easy night for us where we opened them up. It's a well done to both teams but it's hard when there's a penalty you should get but you don't."