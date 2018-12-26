WATCH: Harry Wilson's latest wonder goal for Derby

0:23 Derby's Harry Wilson adds another free-kick to his collection against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Derby's Harry Wilson adds another free-kick to his collection against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Harry Wilson scored another stunning free-kick for Derby, although it did not help them as they were beaten 3-1 by Sheffield United.

The young Liverpool loanee scored in the 53rd minute with what is becoming a trademark effort from the edge of the box, to cancel out Billy Sharp's first-half goal for the Blades.

Wilson's dipping drive completely bamboozled United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who himself is on loan at Bramall Lane from Manchester United.

The goal could not help Derby pick up any points, though, as David McGoldrick and Leon Clarke scored to seal the victory for United.

