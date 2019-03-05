Frank Lampard hails important Derby win over Wigan

Derby boss Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard hailed his Derby side for securing an important comeback win over Wigan as they ended a run of three straight Sky Bet Championship defeats on Tuesday night.

Gavin Massey put Wigan in front at Pride Park but Mason Bennett's fantastic second-half strike, which Lampard compared with Gareth Bale's incredible Champions League final goal, and Scott Malone's winner turned the game on its head.

3:50 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Derby and Wigan. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Derby and Wigan.

“It’s an important victory because we had lost three and when things are going against you it takes absolute character and fight and belief to get out of it and that’s as proud as I’ve been this season,” Lampard said.

"Mason's strike was incredible and I was saying the last time I felt like that at a game was the Champions League final when Gareth Bale scored the overhead kick. I think that goal was similar in terms of the adjustment at the last second and to score from an impossible angle is a special goal for Mason and he should savour it.

0:42 Watch Mason Bennett draw Derby level with this unbelievable flick in their 2-1 win over Wigan. Watch Mason Bennett draw Derby level with this unbelievable flick in their 2-1 win over Wigan.

"Some cynical people will say he didn't mean it but I think he certainly did, the intention was there and his adjustment in the millisecond made that goal possible."

Lampard also hit out at what he described as “gloom and doom” following a run of four defeats in all competitions.

“This club absolutely wallows in it in different departments,” he said. “There are some negative people around and very close to the club that shouldn’t be like that but as a team and staff we have to be the ones that aren’t.”