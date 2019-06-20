Derby County fixtures: Sky Bet Championship 2019/20

Derby County kick off the 2019-20 Sky Bet Championship season by taking on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s on Monday August 5, with that opening game live on Sky Sports.

The Rams, who only missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season after losing to Aston Villa in the play-off final, take on rivals Nottingham Forest at the City Ground at the start of November.

Frank Lampard's side travel to Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day and then face newly promoted Barnsley at Pride Park on New Year's Day.

Derby host Forest in April, before then finishing their campaign by entertaining Leeds United (April 25) and travelling to Birmingham City on the final day as they look to go one better than last time out.

August

5: Huddersfield Town (a) - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports

10: Swansea City (h)



17: Stoke City (a)



20: Bristol City (h)



24: West Bromwich Albion (h)



31: Brentford (a)



September



14: Cardiff City (h)



21: Leeds United (a)



28: Birmingham City (h)



October



2: Barnsley (a)



5: Luton Town (h)



19: Charlton Athletic (a)



23: Wigan Athletic (h)



26: Hull City (a)



November



2: Middlesbrough (h)



9: Nottingham Forest (a)



23: Preston North End (h)



26: Fulham (a)



30: Queens Park Rangers (h)



December



7: Blackburn Rovers (a)



11: Sheffield Wednesday (h)



14: Millwall (h)



21: Reading (a)



26: Wigan Athletic (a)



29: Charlton Athletic (h)



January



1: Barnsley (h)



11: Middlesbrough (a)



18: Hull City (h)



25: Luton Town (a)

February



1: Stoke City (h)



8: Swansea City (a)



12: Bristol City (a)



15: Huddersfield Town (h)



22: Fulham (h)



25: Queens Park Rangers (a)



29: Sheffield Wednesday (a)



March



7: Blackburn Rovers (h)



14: Millwall (a)



17: Reading (h)



21: Preston North End (a)



April



4: Nottingham Forest (h)



10: West Bromwich Albion (a)



13: Brentford (h)



18: Cardiff City (a)



25: Leeds United (h)



May



2: Birmingham City (a)

