Phillip Cocu tight-lipped regarding Wayne Rooney joining Derby County

Derby boss Phillip Cocu was tight-lipped regarding reports of Wayne Rooney joining the club as a player-coach but did not rule out the move.

A deal to take Rooney from the MLS to Derby is being discussed, according to reports in The Telegraph.

The former England captain is contracted until 2020 with DC United, who are challenging towards the top end of the league.

However, Rooney and has family are reportedly looking to move back to the north-west and Derby chairman Mel Morris is keen on handing the 33-year-old his first role in coaching while still combining his desire to keep on playing.

New Derby boss Cocu, who oversaw a 2-1 win at Huddersfield in his first game in charge, was reluctant to comment on the story but certainly seemed open to the idea of signing Rooney.

Cocu told Sky Sports: "At the moment I can't say anything. Like I said before the game we are working on completing the team. It isn't complete yet. I cannot say anything about names before things are done.

"We have a lot of players we think could be an asset for the team. You always try to get the best you can with the resources at the club. A few more days then hopefully I can say something more."

