Paul Gascoigne says Wayne Rooney's return is great for English game

Wayne Rooney’s return to England with Derby is a win-win situation for everyone, says Paul Gascoigne.

Rooney will arrive at Pride Park on an 18-month player-coach deal from January, with England's all-time leading scorer intent on seeing out the current Major League Soccer season with DC United.

The 33-year-old has scored 25 goals in 46 games for DC since moving to the US capital last summer, and Gascoigne believes Rooney's return is excellent news for the English game.

"It's a great move for him and it will be great to see him back but it's not just that," the England legend told Sky Sports News.

"If you're a young kid and you're playing alongside someone like that you look up to them. I remember when I was young and said 'I wanted be like that' - unfortunately I was Paul Gascoigne and there is never going to be another one like him again!

"But with Wayne, he'll bring a lot of hope to young kids. I remember watching him at 14 and he was phenomenal then but you need players like that in the English leagues."

Rooney was originally a transfer target for new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard when he became Derby manager a year ago.

Gascoigne was at Old Trafford for Lampard's Premier League managerial debut and is convinced he will command the respect of Chelsea's squad because of his glittering career as a player.

"I think Lampard has been there [and done it as a player]. He's a lovely guy and you've got to give him respect," Gascoigne said.

"He's earned the respect as a player, now he's got to earn that respect as a manager - and I think that will come quickly for him. I think the players will have that respect for him.

"I think if he had my personality he'd never be out of the papers because of the goals he scored!

"The amount of goals he scored and what he achieved as a player - if he can make that into the dressing room then the players will pick up on it.

"He's got a great challenge ahead of him. I hope he does really, really well. He's a great lad."

