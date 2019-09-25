Derby County's Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence charged with drink-driving

Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have been charged with drink-driving

Derby County's Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have been charged with drink-driving following a collision involving two cars in Derbyshire on Tuesday night.

A Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes GLC collided at the junction of Burley Lane and the A6 at Allestree shortly before midnight, police said.

A6 Allestree. Two vehicle RTC. Both drivers drunk. Both drivers arrested. #Fatal4 #DontDrinkDrive pic.twitter.com/CTbWuxJ00m — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) September 25, 2019

Bennett, 23, of Whaley Thorns near Mansfield and Tom Lawrence, 25, of Duffield were arrested at the scene and charged on Wednesday.

They are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday 15 October at 9.30am.

Wales international Lawrence was signed from Leicester for £4m two years ago, and is a key player for Philip Cocu's Derby side. He missed the 1-1 draw with Leeds through suspension.

Bennett, a former England U19 international, has not played since August 31.

Derby are currently 18th in the Championship and play Birmingham this weekend.