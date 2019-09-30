Derby drink-drive duo Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence training and in contention to face Barnsley

Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett trained with their Derby team-mates on Monday and are in contention to face Barnsley on Wednesday despite being charged with drink-driving.

The Rams said last week the players "will pay a heavy price" after both their cars were involved in a crash on a Derbyshire road following a night out on Tuesday.

However, manager Philip Cocu has been keen to re-integrate the pair into his squad after chairman Mel Morris met with the players to call for unity.

Cocu will decide whether or not Lawrence and Bennett will play at Oakwell based on their emotional state and the mood towards them from the rest of the squad, after the pair sat out the 3-2 win over Birmingham on Saturday.

Stand-in captain Curtis Davies believes the club should help the players "pay back to the fans and the community" following the incident.

Curtis Davies has called on Derby not to abandon Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence after they were charged with drink-driving

He said: "Right now we're going to be under a massive spotlight. It's about keeping the lads together.

"We can't disown anyone, we need to keep everyone in and make sure everyone is doing the right things and we start building and moving on with football.

"I'm not condoning it, but I have to stand by them and help them to pay back to the fans and to the community.

"As players, we need to get round them to make sure they're doing that and they can be part of our squad, and allow the fans to get that feeling back to them."

A6 Allestree. Two vehicle RTC. Both drivers drunk. Both drivers arrested. #Fatal4 #DontDrinkDrive pic.twitter.com/CTbWuxJ00m — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) September 25, 2019

Bennett and Lawrence are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 15.

Bennett, 23, of Whaley Thorns near Mansfield and Lawrence, 25, of Duffield, were arrested at the scene and charged on Wednesday.

A Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes GLC collided at the junction of Burley Lane and the A6 at Allestree in Derbyshire, police said.

Barnsley host Derby at Oakwell live on Sky Sports Football via the red button on Wednesday (7.45pm kick-off).