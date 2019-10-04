Derby fine Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence and hand pair community service orders

Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have been fined by Derby County

Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have been fined six weeks' wages by Derby and given 80 hour community service orders.

The sanctions are for breaking a club curfew and bringing the club into disrepute.

A Derby statement read: "Derby County Football Club has completed the disciplinary hearing regarding Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett in respect of their involvement in the events of last Tuesday evening, which resulted in both of them being arrested and scheduled to appear in court on October 15th.

"Irrespective of the outcome of that process, the club will not tolerate any of its players or staff behaving in a manner which puts themselves, their colleagues, and members of the general public at risk of injury or worse, or which brings the club into disrepute.

"Both Lawrence and Bennett are therefore being fined the equivalent of six weeks' wages - the maximum contractual limit - and will serve an additional 80 hours of community and rehabilitation, which will include a drink aware course.

"The club will be making no further comment regards this matter."