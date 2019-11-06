Wayne Rooney visits Derby training ground as he prepares for January move

Wayne Rooney was at Derby's training complex on Tuesday to talk through plans for his personal fitness programme and discuss the role he will play alongside the coaches as he prepares for his move in January.

Sky Sports News has learned it is the second time Rooney has been to Moor Farm since he agreed to join Derby in early August.

It is thought he made a similar visit last week, to familiarise himself with the facilities and meet some of the staff and his new team-mates.

Wayne Rooney shakes hands with Derby County manager Phillip Cocu

Rooney will join Derby as a player-coach in January on an initial 18-month contract.

The 34-year-old is still in the middle of his post-season rest period, following the end of his stint with Major League Soccer side DC United.

Wayne Rooney's MLS career came to an end last month

However, it is thought England's record goalscorer is keen to spend some time at his new club before he officially joins on December 1 so that he can hit the ground running.

Rooney will then undergo a month's worth of personal pre-season fitness and conditioning work, in the hope that he will be fit and available to play for Derby when his registration becomes valid on January 1, 2020.