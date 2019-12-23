Derby's team of the decade

Richard Keogh played more than 350 times during eight seasons at Derby

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Derby fan Ollie Wright from The Derby County Blog gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Scott Carson

The most dependable goalkeeper Derby have had since Mart Poom in the 1990s and a rare example of a savvy Rams' signing in recent seasons.

Right-back: Jayden Bogle

A gifted attacking right-back. Still only 19, Bogle was given his first-team chance by Frank Lampard and grabbed it with both hands. Heading to the very top.

Centre-back: Richard Keogh

Keogh worked tirelessly to improve his game during his long stint with the Rams and barely ever missed a match before departing in hugely disappointing circumstances.

Centre-back: Fikayo Tomori

A centre-back with the heart of a lion. Rams' fans adored Tomori for his all-action style during his season-long loan from Chelsea.

Left-back: Craig Forsyth

One of many astute bargain signings by Nigel Clough, the left-back proved to be great value for a fee of just £150,000 from Watford.

Defensive midfield: George Thorne

Never fulfilled his potential due to cruel luck with injuries. Derby had an excellent spell mid-decade when we were sure his mixture of technique and physical presence would be key to taking us into the Premier League.

Central midfield: Craig Bryson

At his peak, Bryson was an unstoppable box-to-box player scoring goals for fun - including his legendary hat-trick in the 5-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest.

Central midfield: Will Hughes

The best Derby academy product of the decade, Hughes displayed Premier League quality from a very young age and became the heartbeat of the team.

Attacking midfield: Harry Wilson

With his phenomenal left foot, Wilson confounded every 'expected goals' model going by thrashing in spectacular strikes from wherever he wanted in 2018/19.

Striker: Matej Vydra

A deadly marksman, Vydra was top scorer in the Championship in 2017/8, carrying an otherwise plain side into the play-offs with 21 league goals.

Striker: Chris Martin

Martin was the main man for Steve McClaren. His clever hold-up play allowed Derby's attacking midfielders, especially Bryson, to run riot around him.