At home with... Derby County pair Liam Rosenior and Curtis Davies

40:24 Derby first team coach Liam Rosenior and defender Curtis Davies join David Prutton and Jonathan Oakes to discuss the Championship season so far, the arrival of Wayne Rooney and how they're adapting to the enforced lockdown Derby first team coach Liam Rosenior and defender Curtis Davies join David Prutton and Jonathan Oakes to discuss the Championship season so far, the arrival of Wayne Rooney and how they're adapting to the enforced lockdown

Liam Rosenior and Curtis Davies discussed a wide range of topics as Sky Sports joined Derby County at home.

Jonathan Oakes and David Prutton spoke to the Derby coach and player about Wayne Rooney's impact, coaching versus punditry and much, much more!

Listen to the 'At home with... Derby County' podcast

On coaching, management and retirement...

Liam Rosenior: "It's always been a motivation of mine to coach and get to the highest level I possibly can.

"When Mel Morris called me it was completely out of the blue. I was very happy at Brighton but he invited me to be a part of the coaching staff here, with a legend of football in Phillip Cocu, and his assistants that have been in the Champions League and won league titles.

"It was an unbelievable opportunity for me to develop myself, because in the future I want to be a manager, and I've made that clear even when I was a player. I think this is going to help me develop a side of my coaching, and help me give something back to the club."

Curtis Davies: "With me I unfortunately need to accept I'm coming towards the back end of my career. Although I am still planning to play for as long as I am enjoying it and my body is healthy.

"I know that if I retired today, there would be a job in the media for me tomorrow. Whereas, with coaching, I always think you need to be a better friend than a coach, because someone will only hire you if they trust you. And that is an interesting dynamic.

"When I come to towards the end of my career and hang up my boots, it is whether I'm willing to graft away and fight for that job, or if I want to be working for the media. I think I would enjoy both.

"Liam has been a coach since he came back from doing his badges six years ago, which is crazy because he was a player for another four, five years after that. But everything he has done since then was analytical. He sees the whole picture and I knew he would also be coaching and a manager."

On the impact of Rooney...

Rosenior: "He didn't come swaggering in. He walked in like a normal guy and spoke to everyone in a normal way. I've already learned in a short space of time what it takes to be a world-class footballer.

"He absolutely loves the game. When he finishes training he'll come into the coaches office and all he wants to do is talk about football. He has an unbelievable mind for the game and you can see why with his performances.

"From a physical point of view he's not where he used to be, but in terms of his brain he's an even better player now than he was at the peak of his career, because he is helping four, five or six players around him all the time in his positioning and the weight of his passes.

"He's an outstanding footballer, but more importantly than that he's a down to earth and humble guy. He's a massive name in football, but once that initial feeling of awe goes after a few training sessions he is just one of the lads, and that's what he wants it to be like. He just wants to be a part of a team and a group.

"You see the likes of Max Bird, who are playing next to their hero. He was a Manchester United fan and a season-ticket holder. What an unbelievable situation it is for him."

Davies: "He has definitely lived up to our expectations. A player like him coming in you think maybe he's winding down now and ready to start planning his retirement. But that's not the case, he has come here because he wants to achieve.

"He's the one in the changing room to be letting his voice heard when something is going wrong. He has been a winner throughout his whole career and he hasn't come here for a holiday.

"We know the level he can produce, and he's helping the young players around him. I told the young lads when he came that if they can just take one thing from him a day it will help you in your career.

"Right now the lads have been right on board with him and are thriving alongside him."

Hopes for the season...

1:55 We take a look at the best goals scored in the Sky Bet Championship so far this season We take a look at the best goals scored in the Sky Bet Championship so far this season

Rosenior: "It is frustrating but, at the same time, you have to be accepting that there are so many more important things happening right now.

"It has been good for all of us to take stock and not take things for granted so much. We were in a good position in the league but we'll get back to that when we need to. It's more about focusing on the now, and dealing with football in the future."