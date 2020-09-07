Derby County duo Andy Appleby and Sam Rush reunite as GSW purchase 366 Group

Former Derby County president Sam Rush is set to be reunited with former chairman Andy Appleby

American sports management giants General Sports Worldwide (GSW) have boosted their influence in Europe with the multi-million pound purchase of UK agency 366 Group.

The London-based group represent a host of football players across the English pyramid such as Brentford's Ivan Toney and Sunderland's Will Grigg as well as England cricketer Alex Hales and former England boss Steve McClaren.

The takeover sees former Derby County owner Andy Appleby re-join forces with his ex-chief executive Sam Rush - the two worked together at Derby between 2012-2015.

Appleby will take on a similar role with 366 Group while the existing senior leadership team of Sam Rush (CEO), Nick Andrews (COO) and Colin Gordon (Head of Football) will guide the business on a day-to-day basis.

"When the opportunity to acquire 366 Group was first raised, I was immediately interested because of my close relationship with Sam. We trust and respect each other and I have a great admiration for what he has already achieved with 366 Group," said Appleby.