Wayne Rooney: Derby manager's representatives contact police over images

Wayne Rooney's representatives have contacted the police over what they believe was an illicit attempt to entrap the Derby boss with a range of explicit photographs.

The images went viral on social media on Sunday, appearing to show the former Manchester United and England player asleep in a hotel room surrounded by a group of young women.

1:38 Wayne Rooney says he will not walk away from his position at Derby despite admitting he doesn't know what players he will have available for the start of the season

There is no suggestion that Rooney acted inappropriately, or even that he was aware what was going on around him.

People close to Rooney have confirmed to Sky Sports News that the matter has now been handed over to Greater Manchester Police, who have yet to comment.

Rooney is about to start his first full season in charge at Derby, having narrowly kept them in the Championship last season, after taking over from Phillip Cocu.

However, he has warned that he will be unable to field a team unless the club makes significant signings.

Derby currently have only has nine registered senior players, two of whom are goalkeepers.