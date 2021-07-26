Wayne Rooney: Derby manager's representatives contact police over images

Wayne Rooney's representatives have contacted the police over what they believe was an illicit attempt to entrap the Derby boss with a range of explicit photographs.
The images went viral on social media on Sunday, appearing to show the former Manchester United and England player asleep in a hotel room surrounded by a group of young women.
There is no suggestion that Rooney acted inappropriately, or even that he was aware what was going on around him.
People close to Rooney have confirmed to Sky Sports News that the matter has now been handed over to Greater Manchester Police, who have yet to comment.
Rooney is about to start his first full season in charge at Derby, having narrowly kept them in the Championship last season, after taking over from Phillip Cocu.
Trending
- Watch Rockets vs Superchargers LIVE!
- Rooney representatives contact police over images
- Man Utd close to agreement with Varane on personal terms
- Rosberg's verdict on F1's 'battle of generations' and crash
- Tottenham complete Gil-Lamela swap deal with Sevilla
- Terry leaves Villa to pursue managerial career
- PSG expected to make Pogba move with new Man Utd deal unlikely
- Joyce vs Chisora next? 'He's a tick over fight!'
- Liverpool's Shaqiri attracting Euro interest | Chiesa move unlikely
- Chelsea transfer rumours: Werner set for exit?
However, he has warned that he will be unable to field a team unless the club makes significant signings.
Derby currently have only has nine registered senior players, two of whom are goalkeepers.