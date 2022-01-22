Derby solution wanted by all parties, and we'll work night and day, says EFL chairman Rick Parry

Football League chairman Rick Parry has told Sky Sports there is a willingness to "work night and day to find a solution" to Derby's financial problems, in an exclusive interview.

Derby face liquidation if administrators are unable to find a buyer, with legal action by Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers said to be blocking three potential suitors from making formal offers.

Administrators hope to show the EFL proof of funding for the remainder of the season in the next few days after league organisers said Derby are forecast to run out of cash in February.

Parry says the identification of a preferred bidder is "the missing piece in the jigsaw", and insists the other clubs will work together to find an agreement which suits all parties.

"We're willing to work night and day to find a solution to this to cut through the noise, to cut through the problems, but we do need that preferred bidder identified so that we're all talking realities and practicalities," he told Sky Sports.

"We can roll our sleeves up and get deals done and get solutions."

He added: "The clubs involved are prepared to sit around the table."

The EFL has demanded proof of funding be sent to them by February 1, but Parry says "it isn't a case of the guillotine will fall and that will be it" after that date.

"February 1 is the next point," he added. "But that's in response to the indications that we're going to run out of money.

"Now if they have solutions, brilliant. Let's see them. Nobody's is trying to prevent solutions. It's quite the opposite."