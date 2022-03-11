Colin Kazim-Richards was racially abused online after Derby's draw with Nottingham Forest last year; three boys - aged 12, 13 and 14 - admitted sending the messages and will now meet the forward; "We are united in celebrating our diversity and stand proudly with Colin," says Rams statement

Colin Kazim-Richards: Derby forward to meet three boys who racially abused him on Instagram

Colin Kazim-Richards was abused after Derby's 1-1 draw with rivals Nottingham Forest in February last year

Derby County forward Colin Kazim-Richards is due to meet the three boys who racially abused him on Instagram.

The 35-year-old was abused on the social media platform on February 26, 2021, following his side's 1-1 home draw against rivals Nottingham Forest.

Instagram disabled the offending accounts at the time and Derbyshire Police launched an investigation. Derby said Kazim-Richards was forced to explain the circumstances to his own children.

Sky Sports News can reveal that three boys, aged 12, 13 and 14, have been identified and admitted guilt. It was decided that the matter should be dealt with by way of "restorative justice", with Kazim-Richards planning to meet them.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "Three boys aged 12,13 and 14 were identified during a police investigation into racist abuse directed at a Derby County footballer on social media.

"The boys were interviewed and admitted sending messages of a racist nature to the footballer.

"Following interviews, it was decided that this matter be dealt with by way of restorative justice, and it was referred to a partner agency who specialise in restorative justice intervention.

"The agency has planned to hold a meeting between the footballer and the boys, but this meeting has not yet taken place due to delays caused by the pandemic and the competing playing schedule of the footballer and school timetable of the boys."

Derby have thanked the police for their response to the abuse Kazim-Richards received last year.

A club spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "Derby County Football Club wishes to thank Derbyshire Constabulary for their work in relation to the social media abuse directed to Colin Kazim-Richards last year.

"As the club stated at the time, it has a long-standing commitment to striving for equality and diversity, not only in football but in society, and strongly supports the several nationwide campaigns as well as staging its own work in the local community.

"We are united in celebrating our diversity and we stand proudly with Colin, and all our players, to make it categorically clear that such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. It should be clear, there is no place in sport or society for racism."

