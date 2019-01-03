Preston North End News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Preston sign striker Jayden Stockley from Exeter

MK Dons, managed by former Grecians boss Paul Tisdale, also met release clause

Last Updated: 03/01/19 1:31pm

Exeter City striker Jayden Stockley has joined Championship side Preston
Exeter City striker Jayden Stockley has joined Championship side Preston

Preston have signed striker Jayden Stockley from Exeter for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a prolific season so far and is currently the top scorer in Sky Bet League Two having netted 16 goals in 25 matches.

Sky sources understand Preston triggered Stockley's £750,000 buyout fee and beat Exeter's League Two rivals MK Dons - managed by former Grecians boss Paul Tisdale - after they also met the release clause.

Stockley told the Preston website: "I can't wait to meet all the boys and get training, once everything is sorted out from a business end you want to get the football going as soon as possible and to help the boys."

Preston boss Alex Neil added: "We have spoken at length about having a big target man since Jordan Hugill left.

Alex Neil says Stockley gives Preston a 'different type' of striker
Alex Neil says Stockley gives Preston a 'different type' of striker

"We have different types of strikers; you've got Sean [Maguire] who is the small and nippy one, we've got Lukas [Nmecha] who is big, athletic, a good runner, Louis [Moult] who can take it in and link the game as a penalty box striker, and I think Jayden gives us a different type."

Stockley began his career at Bournemouth and spent time on loan at Luton and Exeter before joining Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen on a permanent basis in 2016.

He spent a season in Scotland before rejoining Exeter, where he has enjoyed the most best goal-scoring spell of his career so far.

Stockley netted 20 goals in 44 League Two appearances last season as Exeter reached the play-off final at Wembley where they were beaten by Coventry.

Jeff's Now Given Away £10 Million

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2019 Sky UK