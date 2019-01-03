Preston sign striker Jayden Stockley from Exeter

Exeter City striker Jayden Stockley has joined Championship side Preston

Preston have signed striker Jayden Stockley from Exeter for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a prolific season so far and is currently the top scorer in Sky Bet League Two having netted 16 goals in 25 matches.

Sky sources understand Preston triggered Stockley's £750,000 buyout fee and beat Exeter's League Two rivals MK Dons - managed by former Grecians boss Paul Tisdale - after they also met the release clause.

Stockley told the Preston website: "I can't wait to meet all the boys and get training, once everything is sorted out from a business end you want to get the football going as soon as possible and to help the boys."

Preston boss Alex Neil added: "We have spoken at length about having a big target man since Jordan Hugill left.

Alex Neil says Stockley gives Preston a 'different type' of striker

"We have different types of strikers; you've got Sean [Maguire] who is the small and nippy one, we've got Lukas [Nmecha] who is big, athletic, a good runner, Louis [Moult] who can take it in and link the game as a penalty box striker, and I think Jayden gives us a different type."

Stockley began his career at Bournemouth and spent time on loan at Luton and Exeter before joining Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen on a permanent basis in 2016.

He spent a season in Scotland before rejoining Exeter, where he has enjoyed the most best goal-scoring spell of his career so far.

Stockley netted 20 goals in 44 League Two appearances last season as Exeter reached the play-off final at Wembley where they were beaten by Coventry.