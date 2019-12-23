Preston's team of the decade

Callum Robinson spent three spells at Preston before joining Sheffield United in the summer

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Preston fan Jake Oates from From The Finney Podcast gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Kept 13 clean sheets in 26 games during his loan spell from Sunderland. It was obvious he was destined for the top.

Right-back: Darnell Fisher

A very steady Championship right-back and in a one-on-one, he's brilliant. Not been a better player in that position this decade.

Centre-back: Paul Huntington

Absolute hero. Scored in the play-off final to help get us back to the Championship. A club stalwart.

Centre-back: Ben Davies

Davies came through the youth academy and is probably the best defender I've seen at Deepdale. A Rolls Royce of a player.

Left-back: Greg Cunningham

Defensively, brilliant. Getting up to support the attack, brilliant. Greg was easily the best we've had at left-back in this decade.

Right-midfield: Aiden McGeady

McGeady man lit up Deepdale. The most enjoyment I've had watching a player since Ricardo Fuller.

Central midfield: Paul Gallagher

Like Paul Huntington, this man is an absolute hero. Has been a brilliant servant for the club and will be missed when he hangs up his boots.

Central midfield: Ben Pearson

One of the best players I've seen in the middle of the park in a North End shirt. Grit, determination and an incredible footballer. He's got a nasty streak too which I enjoy.

Left-midfield: Callum Robinson

Robinson came in as a young lad and left as a man. He developed well under Simon Grayson but Alex Neil took him to another level. The best I've seen in this decade out on the left.

Striker: Jordan Hugill

Came to North End as a waiter in a cocktail bar and left a £10m player. He's our highest scoring striker since we returned to this level.

Striker: Joe Garner

I can't describe how good Joe Garner was while playing for his boyhood club. Any North End fan will know why he is in this team.