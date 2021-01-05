Jayson Molumby: Preston sign Brighton midfielder on season-long loan

Preston have signed Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international has attracted attention from a number of clubs in recent weeks including Millwall for whom he made 40 appearances during a loan spell last season.

Molumby, who came through Brighton's academy, will join up with Republic of Ireland team-mates Alan Browne and Sean Maguire and has been given permission to play for the Sky Bet Championship side in the FA Cup third-round tie at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

"I am really happy to be here. I spoke to the gaffer and the Irish boys here who I know quite well and it was a no-brainer in the end and I am looking forward to getting started," he said.

"Seani (Maguire) and Alan (Browne) speak very highly of the club and then the gaffer spoke to me and was the same and in the end I just wanted to get it done. I am really excited to get going and I just want to play some games and help the team."

Preston boss Alex Neil added: "I think this is a signal of intent from us and he is a great acquisition. He has great energy, is good on the ball and is an Irish international.

"He has played at this level before for Millwall and he knows what it is about and we are delighted to get it across the line."

