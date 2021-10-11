Trevor Hemmings: Preston North End owner dies aged 86

Successful businessman Hemmings is credited with helping to save Preston from financial difficulties; A major supporter of National Hunt racing, he owned many top horses, including three Grand National winners

Trevor Hemmings, owner of Championship club Preston North End, has passed away at the age of 86.

Hemmings was also a major supporter of National Hunt racing and saw his famous green and yellow colours carried to victory in the Grand National on three occasions.

A Preston statement on Monday night read: "Preston North End Football Club can sadly confirm the devastating news that its owner Trevor Hemmings CVO has passed away this evening, 11th October 2021.

"A further statement will be made in the coming days, but in the meantime his family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Image: Many Clouds was one of three horses to win the Grand National for owner Hemmings

The EFL said: "We are saddened by the news of Trevor Hemmings' passing and send our sincere condolences to all at Preston North End this evening.

"Rest in peace, Trevor."

A successful businessman, Hemmings is credited by many Preston supporters with rescuing the club from major financial difficulties.

He also owned numerous top-class jumpers, including the National winners Hedgehunter (2005), Ballabriggs (2011) and Many Clouds (2015).

Hemmings was also known for his philanthropy and was appointed a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in the 2011 Birthday Honours.