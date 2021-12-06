Championship: Preston sack head coach Frankie McAvoy

Preston have parted company with head coach Frankie McAvoy.
McAvoy, 54, followed Alex Neil to Preston from Norwich four-and-a-half years ago and was named interim manager at Deepdale at the end of last season when Neil was sacked.
The Scotsman landed the job on a permanent basis after winning five of his first eight matches in charge at the end of last season. Preston lost 1-0 at local rivals Blackburn on Saturday and have won just six of their 21 league matches this term, leaving them 18th in the table.
A club statement read: "Preston North End Football Club can confirm that Frankie McAvoy has left his position as head coach.
"Frankie stepped in earlier this year to assist us, initially in an interim role, before taking up the position of head coach. His first eight games at the end of last season were a huge success but this season we have struggled for consistency. Ultimately it is a results business and results to date have not met our expectations, we have therefore decided to make a change at this time.
"Frankie is an honest, hard-working person who deserves to succeed and he leaves us with our grateful thanks and best wishes for the future. He will always be welcome back at Deepdale at any time.
"The club will now look to appoint a new manager to take the club forward and a further update will be provided in due course."
McAvoy had been a low-profile appointment. He never played professional football and first came into senior coaching with a part-time role at Dunfermline.
A former Royal Mail employee, he went on to work as Neil's assistant at Hamilton, Norwich and then Preston.
He successfully steered North End away from relegation after Neil left, collecting five wins and 17 points in eight games. That earned him the job full-time but North End were unable to maintain the momentum this term.