Darren Moore says West Brom are in Christmas points business

Darren Moore says his players will remain focused over Christmas and New Year

West Brom manager Darren Moore has outlined the importance of putting a winning run together over the festive period saying they are "in the points business".

West Brom are third in the Championship and just six points behind leaders Leeds going into the weekend fixtures, but they face a busy schedule with five games in quick succession with a trip to Rotherham next up on Saturday.

Moore told the club's website the players will remain focused over the next two weeks as they look to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Kieran Gibbs scored the winner against Sheffield United last Friday

"It's a great time for supporters, the season of cheer," said Moore. "But in this industry you have to work through and this year will be no different."

"The demands of the festive period are many for both players and staff at the football club, with five games in just 15 days as we prepare to bid farewell to 2018 with a flourish.

"For us, we continue to work, everyone's enjoying themselves around you but you have to remain focused.

"We'll be in on Christmas Day training as normal. It's a really important time. I'll be looking for plenty of points. That's what we're in the business for."

With such a hectic programme ahead Moore is expecting to use the majority of his squad in the next few games.

"You have to call upon the squad with five games in two weeks," Moore added. "It's physically and mentally demanding for the players.

"Every single one of them has to reach a level of fitness, intensity in training. It's important we keep everybody fresh."