Michael Appleton open to West Brom return after Darren Moore sacking

Moore was surprisingly sacked on Saturday after his side's 1-1 draw with Ipswich, leaving a side fourth in the Championship, nine points off the automatic promotion places.

The 44-year-old was appointed in April 2018 after impressing during his caretaker spell following Alan Pardew's sacking, shortly before the club were relegated from the Premier League, and Appleton, who made 33 appearances as a player for West Brom, and enjoyed a brief spell as caretaker manager in 2011, is open to taking the reins once more.

Darren Moore was relieved of his duties at West Brom at the weekend

"The reality is, I know a lot of people at West Brom, from the chief executive down to the people who work on a matchday," Appleton told Sky Sports. "They have all got my number, it has not changed in all that time, so we will watch this space really."

Nonetheless, Appleton admitted his shock at the move, with West Brom firmly in the play-off places and not out of the hunt for an automatic promotion spot in the Championship.

"You have only got to see what the likes of Stoke who came down last year, have found it difficult," Appleton added."It is not as easy as saying 'we are going to finish in the top two and go straight back up'.

"Ultimately there is more than one way of getting promoted. Obviously you would like to finish in the top two and be part of the automatic promotion, but you do get a second chance and that's the play offs.

"Darren was probably looking at it thinking, 'well, if we are not going to get in the top two, as long as secure a play off spot there is an opportunity to get promoted'."