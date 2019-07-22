West Bromwich Albion remain in talks for Romaine Sawyers after Brentford reject opening bid

Romaine Sawyers is wanted by West Brom

West Brom are in talks with Brentford over a return to the club for midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

It is understood the Midlands club have made an opening bid of more than £2.2m but it has been rejected.

The Bees value Sawyers at more than £3m and Scottish champions Celtic also remain keen after having a £2m bid knocked back earlier this month.

Brentford want to keep Sawyers after he had arguably his best season at the club last term. He had been of interest to West Brom and Aston Villa both last summer and in January.

The 27-year-old made 46 appearances in all competitions and recorded seven assists last term.

He was brought to Griffin Park by Dean Smith - now manager at Premier League Villa - in 2016 and has scored eight Championship goals in 127 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, West Brom have had a £1.5m bid accepted by QPR for defender Darnell Furlong.

