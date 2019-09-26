Charlie Austin criticises Southampton over handling before West Brom switch

1:22 Charlie Austin speaks to Sky Sports News about how he felt hurt by how Southampton treated him in in the lead up to his summer move to West Brom Charlie Austin speaks to Sky Sports News about how he felt hurt by how Southampton treated him in in the lead up to his summer move to West Brom

Charlie Austin says Southampton showed him a lack of respect in the summer when he was left out of their pre-season tour and forced to train with the U23s before his move to West Brom.

The former Burnley and QPR striker joined relegated West Brom for £4m on Deadline Day after being convinced by Slaven Bilic of the Baggies' ambition under as they target an immediate Premier League return.

Austin scored 20 goals in 81 games during his three-and-a-half-year stay at St Mary's and bemoaned the manner his former employers handled his departure, insisting the opportunity for games in pre-season "was taken right out of my hands".

Asked whether he was hurt? Austin told Sky Sports News. "Of course I was. I am 30 years old. I felt like I needed to be treated with respect.

"It is easy to say the club has got to do this and that and they have got to look after themselves. Then you wonder why players sit back and go 'this is fine with me, if you are going to treat me like that [then] no problem.

"The other side is the outside world think [the player] gets this and gets that money and they should… [But] sometimes the club has got to look at it and go, 'you have given him this, it is not their problem'. This is your problem. This is on you.

Charlie Austin scored the winner in Ralph Hasenhuttl's first home game in charge of Southampton last December

"Sometimes you have got to hold your hands up and say that is up to you. I look in the mirror and can say I did nothing wrong.

"For six weeks at Southampton I trained with the U23s, with [coach] Radhi Jaïdi, gave them no trouble and trained with them every single day and that was it.

"But I see it as that door is shut and this door is open. I am part of a club now that has the same feel as the club I was at before Southampton [in QPR] when they were on the rise up. I certainly feel as if this club is going to get back to where it needs to be."

Hindered by his pre-season tour omission by his former club, Austin only played his first 90 minutes of the season against Fulham earlier this month, having been substituted in his first four starts for West Brom.

Fully fit and raring to go Not since Southampton's win against Swansea in May 2018 had Austin played a full 90 minutes, prior to the 1-1 draw against Fulham on September 14 2019.

"I never had a pre-season. That was nothing to do with me, that was the way that club wanted to go down," Austin, who suffered from a shoulder and a hamstring injury during the last two years, said.

"I have come here and feel now I am in a position where I am ready to go now. I have used the last six weeks and all the games as my pre-season games as such and the manager was good for me.

Austin has praised how Slaven Bilic integrated him into the West Brom squad

"He understood that and said, 'there is no pressure on you to do anything'. [He said] I need you to score goals, I want you to score goals for the team but that will come. At the moment let's get you fit and I feel like he has done that perfectly for me."

'I made West Brom decision at 1am on Deadline Day'

Austin says from the moment he spoke to Bilic he was clear the chance to join West Brom was perfect for the stage in his career, even if it meant a return to the Championship.

"Sometimes you have got to take one step back to take two forward and I certainly see it as that," the 30-year-old said.

"I spoke to the manager and he told me everything that was going on, it was clear enough. I didn't make the decision really until quarter past one of Deadline Day morning.

"I left my home at five, half five and done all the stuff on transfer Deadline Day. It wasn't one where I discussed too much. I went through the pros and cons with my agent and my family.

"In the end I spoke to the manager right near the end and said 'let's get this done' and see how we go from there."

'Baggies have what it takes to be promoted'

West Brom are the only unbeaten team in the Championship and despite frustration over the number of draws the club has had so far this season Austin says the squad are well-equipped to match the very best in the division.

2:06 Highlights of West Brom's comeback 4-2 win against Huddersfield in the Championship Highlights of West Brom's comeback 4-2 win against Huddersfield in the Championship

"With us, we have enough quality in the side to be where we need to be," said Austin, whose Baggies side have won 15 of their 16 points so far this season from a losing position.

"But quality only takes you so far. I feel like we have got enough passion, hard work in the team to take us to the next level. If we ever come under any criticism and a sticky patch the experience that we have got in the dressing room will certainly help us to get to where we need to be. I truly believe that."

West Brom will aim to maintain their unbeaten start to the league season against Austin's former side QPR who have won their last four league games.

Ahead of his first return back to Loftus Road, live on Sky Sports Football, Austin said: "It is going to be strange.

"The QPR I played for and the club it is now it seems like it is chalk and cheese - two different clubs. You look at everybody when I was there to what there is now is ridiculous.

"For where they were and where they are now, not the league position but the personnel, a lot of mistakes were made.

"That was very much admitted by them and the way they are going they deserve every success they have had and the start of their season has been fantastic."