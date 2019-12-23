West Brom's team of the decade

Lukaku scored a hat-trick in the 5-5 draw with Manchester United in May 2013

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, West Brom fan Shin the Baggie from Apna Albion gives us their selection.

Goalkeeper: Ben Foster

One of the club's greatest goalkeepers. His form was rewarded with a call-up into 2014 World Cup Squad.

Right-back: Steven Reid

Mr Reliable and a fans' favourite. Always gave 100 per cent.

Centre-back: Jonas Olsson

The Baggies' leader. Formed one of the best centre-back partnerships at the club.

Centre-back: Gareth McAuley

Arguably the best signing of the decade and formed a great partnership with Olsson.

Left-back: Kieran Gibbs

Possibly the best left-back in the Championship who always provides options going forward.

Right-midfield: Zoltan Gera

Returned to the club as a hero and didn't disappoint. His celebrations were as good as his goals.

Central midfield: Yousuf Mulumbu

Mulumbu was our midfield dynamo. "He comes from Africa and he's better than Kaka."

Central midfield: James Morrison

Oh Jimmy, Jimmy. You could see he just loved playing for the Baggies and expected the same from his team-mates. Ask Saido Berahino.

Left-midfield: Chris Brunt

Brunt has a wand of a left foot. Quoting a Baggies manager: "He could even open a tin of beans with it."

Striker: Peter Odemwingie

Cemented his legendary status with the hat-trick and celebration at Molineux before hitting the headlines with 'Car Park gate'

Striker: Romelu Lukaku

Made an immediate impact and topped it off with a hat-trick in the 5-5 draw against Manchester United in Sir Alex Ferguson's last game in charge.