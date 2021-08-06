Matheus Pereira joins Saudi club Al Hilal from West Brom

Matheus Pereira has joined Saudi club Al Hilal on a permanent move from West Brom.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has joined the Saudi Professional League side for an undisclosed fee, the Championship club confirmed on Friday.

"The club wishes Matheus well in his future career," read a club statement.

Pereira arrived at The Hawthorns on loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2019 and made his move permanent the following year.

He went on to score 20 goals in two seasons but could not prevent West Brom from being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Pereira publicly stated his desire to leave the club earlier this month, saying he felt "disrespected".

His comments came in response to criticism from new manager Valerien Ismael, who claimed the Brazilian was "not committed to the Championship and not committed to us".

In response, Pereira wrote on Instagram: "It is extremely wrong for anyone to say I am "not committed" since I train and commit as I normally would and give 100 per cent every single day. I think it is low to try and degrade my image and my professionalism in this manner.

"I don't want to leave the club through the back door, that was never my plan or intention - quite the contrary, I want the club to be adequately rewarded for believing in me and supporting me for two seasons.

"Three weeks ago I received an offer that would change my life and my family's life for ever. I come from humble beginnings, slowly but shortly (sic) I've been building myself up and achieving things with a lot of hard work and dedication.

"I want to leave, I want to seek new experiences but want to do this in a fair correct manner. I will forever be grateful to WBA, to its fans and every single professional that works at the club and that welcomed me with open arms, to those who cheered for me these last two seasons, you're part of my history!"

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.