Romaine Sawyers: Man jailed for racially abusing West Brom player has appeal against conviction rejected

Simon Silwood has had his appeal against his conviction for racially abusing West Brom's Romaine Sawyers back in January rejected; the appeal hearing against the sentence is currently ongoing at Wolverhampton Crown Court

Friday 5 November 2021 12:11, UK

PA - Romaine Sawyers
Image: West Brom fan Simon Silwood has had his conviction appeal for racially abusing Romaine Sawyers rejected

Simon Silwood, who became the first supporter to be jailed in this country for racially abusing a footballer online, has had his appeal against his conviction rejected.

The 50-year-old, who is from the West Midlands, has immediately appealed against his original sentence, which was for four weeks in prison, followed by a further four weeks on licence.

The message was posted on social media on January 26, and directed at Sawyers - who is currently on loan at Stoke - after West Brom had lost 5-0 to Manchester City.

Silwood was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation to the player and £500 in prosecution costs, and the appeal hearing against the sentence is currently ongoing at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Sawyers pledged to donate his compensation to a local West Midlands charity, when the sentence was originally handed down in September.

