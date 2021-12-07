Callum Robinson: 14-year-old boy questioned over online abuse directed at West Brom forward

Callum Robinson was sent monkey emojis on Instagram in reply to a post after scoring twice in West Brom's 5-2 Premier League win at Chelsea last season; Robinson screen-grabbed and highlighted the messages in an Instagram story

A 14-year-old boy in London has been questioned by police investigating online racist abuse sent to West Brom forward Callum Robinson.

Another child in Derbyshire is due to appear before a Youth Panel for allegedly abusing the Republic of Ireland international, earlier this year.

On April 3, Robinson was sent monkey emojis on Instagram in reply to a post after scoring twice in West Brom's 5-2 Premier League win at Chelsea.

Robinson screen-grabbed and highlighted the messages in an Instagram story and West Brom reported the abuse to the authorities.

Image: Robinson scored twice in West Brom's victory over Chelsea on April 3

West Midlands Police transferred the investigation to their counterparts in London and Derbyshire.

Sky Sports News can now confirm that a teenager was questioned in November by the Metropolitan Police, as part of their ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: "In April 2021, police received a report of a malicious communications in relation to a social media post.

"In November 2021, a 14-year-old boy was interviewed under caution as part of the investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

It's also understood that Derbyshire Police are awaiting the outcome of a Youth Panel hearing for another child, who is accused of abusing Robinson on the same day.

In April, Instagram removed one account and several offensive comments after Robinson was abused on the platform.