British South Asians in Football: Top goalscorer Mariam Mahmood commits her future to West Bromwich Albion

Mariam Mahmood will extend her stay with West Bromwich Albion Women by another season, Sky Sports News understands.

The 19-year-old's future had been plunged into doubt after the departure of head coach Jenny Sugarman, who left West Brom last month to pursue other projects.

But Siobhan Hodgetts stepped up from the coaching staff to replace Sugarman, and has been joined by former West Brom player Abi Hinton, with the pair both having worked closely with Mahmood since her early teens.

That is understood to have reassured former England Colleges international Mahmood that West Brom remains the best place for her to develop as a footballer.

Speaking ahead of South Asian Heritage Month last year in her first interview with a major platform, British-Pakistani Mahmood opened up to Sky Sports News about her love for West Brom, where she has come through the ranks.

That caught the attention of Pakistan scouts, who contacted West Brom Women about Mahmood's availability to play for Pakistan directly off the back of the Sky Sports News story.

The country's women's team returned to the international fold just under a year ago at the Women's SAFF Championship in Nepal.

Doncaster Rovers Belles attacker Nadia Khan, who Sky Sports News revealed had received international clearance just in time to fly to Kathmandu for the tournament, made history in Pakistan's final group game against Mauritius, becoming the first woman to score four goals in an international match for the nation.

Mahmood scored in seven consecutive West Brom games in a blistering spell during the first half of last season, with two of those strikes shortlisted for the club's goal of the season award.

The talented forward ended the season as West Brom's top goalscorer and also appeared in Sky Sports News' first-of-its-kind South Asians in Football Team of the Season.

Mahmood's journey was also showcased in the first-ever timeline and display, documenting the history of South Asian heritage female players in the modern English game.

The exhbition was launched at Stamford Bridge before going on show at a recent FA Faith and Football event at the home of English football.

Mahmood: Our stories matter

West Bromwich Albion forward Mariam Mahmood speaking to Sky Sports News on appearing in the exhibition:

"It's an honour to feature in the timeline and to have my story showcased in this way.

"Education and bridging the gap in knowledge about South Asians in football remains a major issue.

"Our stories matter and I hope this raises positive awareness and encourages more children - particularly girls from South Asian backgrounds - to take up the game and enjoy playing football."

Speaking at the inaugural Women's Copa Del CL charity tournament at St George's Park earlier this year, former England international and non-independent director of the FA Women's National Board Eartha Pond hailed the timeline as a celebration of "greatness" in the game.

"It's great to see the showcase, very, very pleasing.

"It's just about celebrating, there is so much greatness within the game, and it's not just about diversity in terms of colour, it's also about diversity in terms of mindset, experiences, and cultures. That's what Britain brings."

