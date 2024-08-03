West Brom transfers: Championship club to be restricted by EFL business plan amid financial concerns

West Bromwich Albion have been placed under an EFL-imposed business plan which will limit their transfer activity in this window, Sky Sports News can reveal, amid concerns that they are on course to breach the League's financial rules.

Albion made the Championship play-off semi-finals last season, losing to Southampton over two legs, but their hopes of strengthening the squad this summer for another promotion push are now in jeopardy.

Sky Sports News has been told there is no issue with the financial health of the club, or any danger of Albion being unable to pay their bills - rather, the threat is centred around whether the club can stay within the financial guidelines of the League.

The money problems are linked to the club's previous owners, and the new owners are determined to still strengthen the squad where they can - albeit with possible further outgoings.

Bilkul Football WBA - a company owned by Florida-based entrepreneur Shilen Patel and his father Kiran Patel - bought an 87.8 per cent shareholding in Albion in February, and are working through the issues directly with the EFL to ensure they comply with the rules.

In fact, it is understood Albion officials have been working closely with the EFL for the past 18 months on all player wage and trading issues, to try to make sure they are compliant with the rules.

Under those League rules, any club which is at risk of breaching PSR limits is given strict new guidelines to work within, with any new transfers needing to be cleared by EFL officials in advance.

The only fee West Brom have paid for a player so far is the £500k for central defender Torbjorn Heggem from Sweden. 29-year-old Devante Cole has arrived at the Hawthorns on a free transfer from Barnsley. Goalkeeper Joe Goldsmith and midfielder Ousmane Diakate were also cost-free additions, as was experienced defender Paddy McNair who has joined on loan from San Diego.

In total, nine players have so far left the Hawthorns this summer as the club tries to reduce its total wage bill.

Albion have had a difficult pre-season, with defeats against Bolton, Blackpool and Real Mallorca. Their only victory this summer has come against Peterborough.

Their final pre season match is against Birmingham City, at St Andrews, this afternoon.