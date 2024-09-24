Tom Fellows interview: West Brom winger on 'special' time with England Under-21s and Carlos Corberan

It has been a pretty special few weeks for Tom Fellows.

The 21-year-old winger has established himself as one of the standout performers in the Championship with West Brom.

With four assists to his name already, Fellows has created 40 per cent of their league goals so far.

His performances saw him called up to the England Under-21 side for the first time in early September. He went on to make his debut and scored his first U21 goal in a 4-1 friendly win over Austria.

"I know the call came a bit late, but it was good just to even be drafted in and be in the camp with all those players," Fellows tells Sky Sports.

"A lot of them are playing at really high levels, so to have the whole week among them and to learn bits from them and see what areas I need to improve was really enjoyable.

"Obviously it was a bit nerve-racking at first but it was a great experience.

"Then to obviously play and to score, it was really special."

It is life under Carlos Corberan that has seen Fellows develop and become so highly rated.

The Baggies boss made him a regular in the side last season, with his detail-orientated approach helping hone his game.

"He gave me my opportunity so obviously I'm really thankful for the chance to play and to prove I can perform at this level," says Fellows of his manager.

"He has helped me a lot. It's a lot of detail and a lot of stuff to take in, but you get used to it after a little bit.

"After a bit, it's like, if you didn't have that sort of detail, it would be more difficult, you know.

"It is why the team are playing so well now."

Heading into Saturday's game at Sheffield Wednesday, which is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm, the Baggies are top of the Championship tree, with five wins and a draw from their opening six games.

They have undoubtedly built upon last season's play-off finish, and Fellows says they are using the disappointing exit against Southampton in the semi-finals in May as an incentive to make sure this campaign doesn't end the same way.

"The Championship is so tough and doesn't even really get going until probably around Christmas sometimes, but you've got to be in amongst it to have a chance," he says.

"It's been a really good start but we know we've still got a long, long way to go. Hopefully we can keep going.

"After coming so close last season, it definitely fuels you a bit to want to go that one step further.

"To get there at the club I've grown up in would really feel like the biggest achievement possible."