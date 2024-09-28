 Skip to content

West Brom fan dies following medical emergency during away match at Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom added in a statement: "The club has made contact with the supporter's family to pass on its condolences and asks that they are allowed to grieve privately. The thoughts of all of us will remain with the supporter's loved ones at this desperately sad time."

Saturday 28 September 2024 20:10, UK

West Bromwich corner flag during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at the Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira).

A West Brom supporter has died following a medical emergency during the team's 3-2 defeat away at Sheffield Wednesday.

West Brom said during the half-time break that a supporter had been taken ill during the first half.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In a statement released on their website, West Brom have now confirmed that the supporter has passed away.

"West Bromwich Albion Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of a supporter following a medical emergency during Saturday's fixture at Sheffield Wednesday," the statement read.

"The club has made contact with the supporter's family to pass on its condolences and asks that they are allowed to grieve privately.

"The thoughts of all of us will remain with the supporter's loved ones at this desperately sad time."

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Stream Sky Sports with NOW!