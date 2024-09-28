West Brom fan dies following medical emergency during away match at Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom added in a statement: "The club has made contact with the supporter's family to pass on its condolences and asks that they are allowed to grieve privately. The thoughts of all of us will remain with the supporter's loved ones at this desperately sad time."
Saturday 28 September 2024 20:10, UK
A West Brom supporter has died following a medical emergency during the team's 3-2 defeat away at Sheffield Wednesday.
West Brom said during the half-time break that a supporter had been taken ill during the first half.
In a statement released on their website, West Brom have now confirmed that the supporter has passed away.
"West Bromwich Albion Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of a supporter following a medical emergency during Saturday's fixture at Sheffield Wednesday," the statement read.
"The club has made contact with the supporter's family to pass on its condolences and asks that they are allowed to grieve privately.
"The thoughts of all of us will remain with the supporter's loved ones at this desperately sad time."