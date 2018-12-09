Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves still have work to do despite Chelsea win

Wolves' thrilling comeback against Chelsea may have strengthened their character, but Nuno Espirito Santo has warned it will count for nothing when they travel to Newcastle on Super Sunday.

Wolves stunned Chelsea on Wednesday with two goals in four second-half minutes to arrest a concerning a six-game winless streak in the Premier League.

"We were doing things pretty well against Chelsea, we were well organised," head coach Nuno told Sky Sports. "Suddenly there was a deflection and we went behind against a big team.

"The team felt it, but the reaction was very, very good. If you say this is character, I would agree.

"This is the building of a team that wants to compete against any opponent and has to be ready for all circumstances in the game.

"We still have a long way to go but the way we reacted was very good. We have to be brave and believe that until the final whistle goes there is a moment to compete."

There have been contrasting highs and lows in Nuno's debut season in the Premier League with Wolves.

Draws against champions Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United have been offset by defeats to clubs towards the bottom end of the table, notably Cardiff and Huddersfield before the Chelsea victory.

Asked whether he could put his finger of Wolves' inconsistent form, Nuno replied: "If only I had the answer to that.

"No manager can have the right answer to it because you prepare the same way, go through all of the details, you build your own team, choose your game plan and decide how to play. And then there's a game and an opponent, who have their own ideas.

"So there is conflict that exists in a game after which you cannot say what we should change.

"We've won games with less of the ball and lost games with more of the ball and more shots on goal. It's a game, it doesn't have anything to do with the top six teams."

Wolves' form has been symptomatic of the nature of the Premier League, and adapting to that is a challenge Nuno continues to relish.

"It's harder, the quality of the teams is amazing," he added. "More quality exists in all aspects of the game - the managers, players, stadiums, referees.

"We are talking about a very good competition, and I'm really pleased to have the chance to manage here."

Wolves may have a six-point lead over Newcastle heading into Sunday's clash at St. James' Park but Nuno has warned his players ahead of another potential slip-up against to a side below them in the table.

"First of all, Newcastle are a very organised team," the Wolves boss said. "They have good players, a very good manager, the atmosphere will be noisy.

"We have to be prepared and know that what we did before will not help us."

