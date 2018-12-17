Wolves' Ryan Bennett signs new contract until 2021

Ryan Bennett has played a huge role in two years with the club

Wolves defender Ryan Bennett has signed a new contract that will keep him at Molineux until at least 2021.

The 28-year-old played a pivotal role in Wolves' Championship-winning campaign last season, playing 33 games.

Bennett joined from Norwich in the summer of 2017 and has continued to impress in the Premier League, featuring in all but one of Wolves' games, with the league's fifth-best defensive record.

Wolves sit seventh in the table and recorded a third successive victory in Saturday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, which was Bennett's 50th appearance for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Ryan Bennett challenges Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser

The former England U21 international has committed to improved terms on a two-and-a-half-year deal, with sporting director Kevin Thelwell telling the club's website: "Ryan has been a great addition to the squad since he arrived at Wolves last summer and we are delighted to offer him this new deal.

"He has had a huge impact on the club and we are thrilled that he has been able to take to replicate his performances in the Championship last season into the Premier League.

"He is an incredibly consistent performer and you can always guarantee him to give 100 per cent in everything he does.

"Ryan's commitment to the club, together with his professional attitude both on and off the pitch has made him a very popular member of the Wolves family."