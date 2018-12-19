Wolves' FA Cup-winning captain Bill Slater dies aged 91

Bill Slater captained Wolves to FA Cup glory in 1960

Wolves have paid tribute to former player Bill Slater, who has died at the age of 91.

Slater was Wolves captain when they beat Blackburn to win the 1960 FA Cup final at Wembley and was also part of the side that won the First Division title in 1954, 1958 and 1959.

He was named the Football Writers' Footballer of the Year in 1960, the only part-time player to achieve the feat, and in total he made 339 appearances in the famous gold and black.

All at Wolves are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Bill Slater CBE, at the age of 91.



Bill captured the hearts of Wolves supporters during the club's most successful period and will be remembered with great fondness. pic.twitter.com/LHZhG7eTQf — Wolves (@Wolves) December 18, 2018

Slater also played 12 times for England and represented Great Britain at the 1952 Olympic Games in Finland during an illustrious career.

Clitheroe-born Slater became deputy director of Crystal Palace Sports Centre after retiring from playing, while also working as director of PE at both Liverpool and Birmingham University.

He was also named president of the British Gymnastics Association in 1989 and later joined the National Olympic Committee.

Slater was awarded an OBE in 1982 and a CBE in 1998 before being inducted into the Wolves Hall of Fame in 2010.

He passed away on Tuesday, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and illness.