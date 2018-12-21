Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves showed lack of focus in Liverpool loss

1:35 Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with Wolves’ display against Liverpool but says he was unhappy with the way his side lost focus for the two goals Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with Wolves’ display against Liverpool but says he was unhappy with the way his side lost focus for the two goals

Nuno Espirito Santo was frustrated by a "lack of focus" from Wolves as they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool on Friday Night Football.

Wolves saw their three-match winning run come to an end after goals in either half from Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The opening goal came from a free-kick, with Salah finishing in the middle after the ball had been played down the right for Fabinho.

"The way we conceded doesn't give me any joy at all," said Wolves boss Nuno.

"It was a good game. There were chances for both teams in the first half, we could have done better in the final third and with final decisions.

"The only thing that gives me something to think about is the way we conceded. After a set-piece, a second ball, it's a total lack of focus that we lost in that moment so we have to look at that and analyse that moment."

Wolves had four shots on target in the first half but could not take advantage of any of their opportunities.

"We arrived at the box and there was a lack of composure," said Nuno. "Maybe [we were] rushed, but it takes time."

Wolves next travel to Fulham on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports.