Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves got their deserved reward at Fulham

3:09 Nuno Espirito Santo said Wolves deserved a draw at Fulham Nuno Espirito Santo said Wolves deserved a draw at Fulham

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo thought his side deserved to come away from Craven Cottage with a 1-1 draw.

Relegation-threatened Fulham went ahead through Ryan Sessegnon's 74th-minute strike, but Romain Saiss' late goal earned the visitors a point in west London and Nuno was adamant his players were worth a share of the spoils.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

"The first half was not a good performance," said the Portuguese. "Fulham were well organised and there was no space.

"In the second half we were better, we were on the front foot and got our deserved reward. Fulham were so organised and tight.

"When they scored, I really thought it was so unfair because we had so much of the ball, even though we did not create many real chances.

Romain Saiss equalises for Wolves

"But when we scored, we were rewarded. But it was a tough game and as the season goes on, we will get more of these type of games because the results mean so much.

"I would not say [we were] lucky. Lucky can hide many things. I felt in the first half we didn't perform. What I'm feeling is the starting XI was not the best choice.

"But I'm happy, in the second half we played better and got a deserved draw."

Wolves may have left the capital with all three points had referee Martin Atkinson awarded a first-half penalty after an apparent handball in the box by Fulham defender Denis Odoi.

However, Nuno was tight-lipped on the incident after the game.

"I did not see the images yet, there were some players in that moment….," he said. "But it would not be fair for me to have any type of comment on it."