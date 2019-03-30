Nuno: Bad start and big mistakes cost Wolves in defeat at Burnley

1:17 Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves were 'not switched on' at the start of their match with Burnley as they fell to a 2-0 defeat Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves were 'not switched on' at the start of their match with Burnley as they fell to a 2-0 defeat

A poor start to the game and errors at the back were why Wolves lost 2-0 at Burnley on Saturday, according to head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

While Burnley celebrated, Wolves were left to lick their wounds from defeat ahead of a huge week in which they host Manchester United - live on Sky Sports Premier League - before next Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Watford at Wembley.

It was an often disjointed performance from the visitors, who struggled to recover from the early Burnley goal and clearly missed the influence of top scorer Raul Jimenez - who started on the bench after returning late from international duty with Mexico.

"We started very badly, we lost concentration and communication and then it became much more difficult for us," the Portuguese said.

Wolves players look dejected following their defeat to Burnley

"In the second half we started well and had some good moments, but then conceded the second and the game was over. There are a lot of things we have to look at.

"We must be clinical and produce better. In the start of the second half we caused them danger, but need to do it for the whole game and especially look at our defensive organisation.

"We can't concede how we did today, we made a big mistake."